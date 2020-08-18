Now Part Of Bruno Nation

THE PROPS NETWORK's golf podcast "THE TOUR JUNKIES" will provide weekly golf content for JAKIB MEDIA PARTNERS' "THE TONY BRUNO SHOW WITH HARRY MAYES" on SIRIUSXM DAN PATRICK RADIO starting AUGUST 19th under a new partnership that will also include a one-hour weekly syndicated golf show for THE TOUR JUNKIES.

“We have golf action -- yo,” said BRUNO. “Weekly, we will bring you the most comprehensive golf coverage as part of THE TONY BRUNO SHOW WITH HARRY MAYES. Our show is unpredictable and this content will deliver listeners the in-depth knowledge and insight that is a cornerstone of our program.”

THE PROPS NETWORK's KYLE PIASECKI said, “THE TONY BRUNO SHOW W/ HARRY MAYES and JAKIB MEDIA teams are a perfect fit for the future of the TOUR JUNKIES brand. JAKIB MEDIA PARTNERS and TONY BRUNO’s ‘360-degree approach’ to reach sports fans and betting consumers across multiple media channels is the right strategy in today’s rapidly changing sports media landscape. We look forward to seeing THE TOUR JUNKIES expand as they bring insider PGA golf content, DFS, and betting analysis to the BRUNO Nation.”

THE TOUR JUNKIES' DAVID BARNETT said, “It’s an honor for us to partner with such an iconic name in radio. Now, let’s talk some golf and have a few laughs along the way.”

