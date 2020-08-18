New HQ

iHEARTRADIO has officially opened its new offices in downtown NASHVILLE. Company Pres. DARREN DAVIS — already a NASHVILLE resident — shared photos of the new facility on FACEBOOK TODAY (8/18). See them below.

The facility was first announced in 2019 as a second headquarters for the company’s digital operations (NET NEWS 12/2/19). The new office, originally scheduled to open in the first quarter of this year, joins NEW YORK in housing the media company's digital team, including engineering product development, data science and other jobs.

« see more Net News