JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) has tapped MK BURNELL -- most recently MD and on-air host at WDST RADIO WOODSTOCK)/POUGHKEEPSIE-WOODSTOCK, NY -- to join the company as a Contributing Editor with her new column, The Hot Take. Her monthly feature will consist of album reviews and she will also take occasional turns contributing Artist of The Week features. BURNELL’s first column will appear in the JBE TRIPLE A REPORT on AUGUST 25th.

“I’ve always liked and respected MK, finding her to be a smart and creative member of the Triple A community, who also has great ‘ears,’” says JBE President JACK BARTON. “Then I saw a review of TAYLOR SWIFT’s folklore that she posted on FACEBOOK as soon as the album came out and immediately knew she should be doing more work like that, and selfishly hoped it would be for JBE. I’m proud to welcome her to the team and I’m excited to get her creative energy into the mix with me, ELLIE SANDERS and BETH KAUFMANN.”

"I’m very pleased to welcome MK’s bright talent to our mix,” said JBE OM SANDERS. “Particularly during this time when so rare are the moments in which we can embrace growth within our industry, the ability to offer a platform for her voice is an opportunity I very much appreciate."

"It is a pleasure to welcome MK BURNELL to JBE,” said JBE Admin Dir. KAUFMANN, “I look forward to working with her in a long, productive partnership with this talented young lady. Her enthusiasm for music will add a fresh perspective to JBE as our company continues to grow.”

BURNELL said, "I'm excited to get back into the Triple A music world! It's incredibly flattering that JACK, ELLIE and BETH think highly enough of my writing and opinions to want to feature them as part of JBE."

After leaving WDST, BURNELL set up a home recording studio and started a podcast called More Music Please: Quarantine Beat, where she interviews professionals from all areas of the music industry about life in lockdown and whatever else they want to talk about. In non-pandemic times, MK also performs with her bands LOCOFREEQ, UNCLEDAD, TRAILER SWIFT and COLD FLAVOR REPAIR.

