Ariana Grande (Phboto: Lev Radin / Shutterstock)

ARIANA GRANDE shared on INSTAGRAM that she will be joining LADY GAGA to perform their hit song, “Rain On Me.” The chart-topping single, which is nominated for seven VMAs, including VIDEOOF THE YEAR, will be performed live for the first time. Both GAGA and GRANDE lead this year’s VMAs with nine nominations each.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that MILEY CYRUS will be returning to the VMAs stage to perform her new single, “Midnight Sun.” All three superstars join the previously announced performers THE WEEKND, BTS, J. BALVIN, DOJA CAT, MALUMA, RODDY RICCH and and CNCO.

The 2020 “VMAs” will air live on SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th at 8p ET/PT from in and around BROOKLYN and NEW YORK CITY after the original event at BARCLAYS CENTER was called off.

