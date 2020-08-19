Coming 9/9

A+E NETWORKS' HISTORY and WNYC STUDIOS have produced an eight-part podcast series on the ten years of events that led to the 9/11 attacks.

"BLINDSPOT: THE ROAD TO 9/11," hosted by WNYC's JIM O'GRADY, is based on HISTORY's "ROAD TO 9/11" and will include material from interviews of over 60 people and additional original reporting. The series has posted a trailer in advance of its SEPTEMBER 9th debut and will post WEDNESDAYS through OCTOBER 28th.

“Back when I was reporting on 9/11 and its aftermath, there was deep confusion about what had happened to us and why,” said O'GRADY. “It took officials a long time to sort out even the basic facts. And then, of course, over time, the story became known. But not all of it -- not nearly. ‘BLINDSPOT: THE ROAD TO 9/11’ tells the backstory of the life-or-death maneuverings, many forgotten or overlooked, that lead us to the day that didn’t have to happen. It ranges from a meeting on the deck of a Navy destroyer between a president and a king, to a sweaty undercover agent gripping a briefcase that holds a tape recorder with a battery fixing to die at the critical moment. I would tell you what happened next but I gotta go. Give a listen!”

“We’re extremely proud of ‘BLINDSPOT: THE ROAD TO 9/11’ which builds upon the best of the original HISTORY documentary -- and all of its revelatory first-hand accounts -- to broaden our collective understanding of the attacks through new details and fresh perspective,” said A+E NETWORKS Dir./Audio Programming & Podcasting JESSIE KATZ. “History informs and gives context to our present, and through JIM’s masterful storytelling and reporting, listeners are invited to reexamine both the big and seemingly small moments that set the course of that day’s tragic events.”

