Lease In Works?

Is iHEARTMEDIA about to lease an AM in PHILADELPHIA?

CROSSING BROAD is reporting that iHEART will lease Sports WTEL-A (610 ESPN)/PHILADELPHIA from BEASLEY, which could open a slot to air iHEART's BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK (BIN), either on WTEL's 610 AM frequency (the former longtime WIP-A) or by moving the Sports format of WDAS-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER) to 610 AM and putting BIN on WDAS-A's 1480 AM frequency.

Some of the brokered talk presently airing on 610 could move to BEASLEY's other PHILADELPHIA AM, WWDB-A, which has a brokered talk format.

