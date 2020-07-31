-
Australian Podcast Awards Sets 2020 Categories, Entry Date
Categories have been announced for the AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS 2020. Entries will be taken for podcasts based in AUSTRALIA released over the past 18 months (JANUARY 2019 through JULY 31, 2020) beginning SEPTEMBER 1st, when more details will be released. This year, audio entries will be compilations of 3-6 clips, with exceptions for Best Interview, Best Fiction & Moment of The Year, and podcasts must have published six proper episodes on their feeds that will still be available by the end of 2020.
The awards organization has also added a position, Chair of Judges, who will be responsible for selecting a diverse judging panel; "NOT BY ACCIDENT" podcast host SOPHIE HARPER will be overseeing the expanded judging panel.
This year's categories are:
- Best True Crime Podcast
- Best Family Podcast
- Moment Of The Year
- Best Branded Podcast
- Best Comedy Podcast
- Best Arts & Culture Podcast
- Best Fiction
- Best Documentary Podcast
- Best Radio Podcast
- Best Business Podcast
- Best Network or Publisher
- Best Wellbeing Podcast
- Best Lockdown Podcast
- Best New Podcast
- Best Sports Podcast
- Best Interview
- Best Current Affairs Podcast
- Best Entertainment Podcast
- Best Sex & Relationships Podcast
Special awards categories include:
- The Creativity Award
- Best Indigenous Podcast
- Listeners’ Choice
- Podcast Champion
- The Spotlight Award
- The Bullseye Award
- Podcast of the Year
Find out more, including details for each category, at australianpodcastawards.com or on TWITTER at @auspodawards.
