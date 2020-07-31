Categories

Categories have been announced for the AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS 2020. Entries will be taken for podcasts based in AUSTRALIA released over the past 18 months (JANUARY 2019 through JULY 31, 2020) beginning SEPTEMBER 1st, when more details will be released. This year, audio entries will be compilations of 3-6 clips, with exceptions for Best Interview, Best Fiction & Moment of The Year, and podcasts must have published six proper episodes on their feeds that will still be available by the end of 2020.

The awards organization has also added a position, Chair of Judges, who will be responsible for selecting a diverse judging panel; "NOT BY ACCIDENT" podcast host SOPHIE HARPER will be overseeing the expanded judging panel.

This year's categories are:

Best True Crime Podcast

Best Family Podcast

Moment Of The Year

Best Branded Podcast

Best Comedy Podcast

Best Arts & Culture Podcast

Best Fiction

Best Documentary Podcast

Best Radio Podcast

Best Business Podcast

Best Network or Publisher

Best Wellbeing Podcast

Best Lockdown Podcast

Best New Podcast

Best Sports Podcast

Best Interview

Best Current Affairs Podcast

Best Entertainment Podcast

Best Sex & Relationships Podcast

Special awards categories include:

The Creativity Award

Best Indigenous Podcast

Listeners’ Choice

Podcast Champion

The Spotlight Award

The Bullseye Award

Podcast of the Year

Find out more, including details for each category, at australianpodcastawards.com or on TWITTER at @auspodawards.

