Jeff Levine With Wife Joanne (Photo: Long Island Music Hall of Fame)

Condolences to the family and friends of longtime LONG ISLAND, NY radio vet, JEFF LEVINE, who died of a heart attack on MONDAY, AUGUST 17th at 58.

LEVINE's stops included manning the PD chair at WBAB and WLIR/LONG ISLAND, followed by a exec position at TRIBUNE.

Fellow LONG ISLAND native and current SIRIUSXM Dir./Music Preogramming BOB BUCHMANN, took to FACEBOOK to share his memories.

« see more Net News