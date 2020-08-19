New Syndicator

The COX MEDIA GROUP Rock KISS/SAN ANTONIO syndicated morning show THE BILLY MADISON SHOW is moving from UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS to KEY NETWORKS for syndication and advertising sales representation. The show is currently heard in four markets.

KEY NETWORKS Pres./COO JIM HIGGINS said, “BILLY MADISON and his team work really hard and deliver a unique brand of passion and humor that has generated huge ratings and revenue for KISS-FM in SAN ANTONIO and BILLY’s other affiliates. KEY NETWORKS is proud to now market his program and get it the recognition and additional stations and listeners that it deserves.”

CRO DENNIS GREEN added, “When you have a chance to work with a show that is a proven winner, you jump at the chance. THE BILLY MADISON SHOW has a track record of success and we look forward to shaking up the Rock format in AM Drive. Attention, Rock stations: it’s time to have some fun and win -- It’s time for THE BILLY MADISON SHOW!”

MADISON said, “Making the listener the ‘star’ is our formula to success!”

