NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES has launched NUVOODOO Consumer Insights, a "sales-driven research product where NUVOODOO’s experienced research operations team collects local samples quickly in markets of all sizes to help get meetings and close deals with prospective advertisers."

As part of the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU’s ongoing Open for Business webinar series, NUVOODOO presented new research last week focused on radio sales efforts, fueled by consumer insights gathered in daily interviews conducted to keep track of coronavirus concerns. Those interviews numbered close to 2,000 per day nationwide. NUVOODOO asked consumers questions covering a variety of current topics, from COVID impact to purchase intent. In addition, NUVOODOO had the RAB ask its membership to respond to a quick interview prepared by NUVOODOO. In all, 259 radio sales professionals responded, revealing, among other things, that they regularly deal with clients and prospects who tell them “no one listens to the radio anymore” -- despite evidence to the contrary from Nielsen and many other sources.

The sample of RAB members told NUVOODOO about the tools they need; at the top of that list: awareness and perceptions of local businesses, research about local consumers, and how people feel about going to businesses.

For more information or to get NUVOODOO Consumer Insights for your station, contact CAROLYN GILBERT at cg@nuvoodoo.com or at (888) 9VOODOO (888) 986-6366.

