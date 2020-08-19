Get Out The Vote

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated THE CAFÉ MOCHA SHOW has aligned with national grassroots voter empowerment and education nonprofits to create “STAND IN SOULIDARITY.”

The initiative's goal is to encourage Black voters to register and vote on NOVEMBER 3rd. The effort is collaborating with WHEN WE ALL VOTE, BLACK VOTERS MATTER, and other nationally syndicated radio shows to ensure that voters get out to the polls, particularly in battleground states.

MILES AHEAD BROADCASTING CEO/CAFÉ MOCHA NETWORK Creator & Exec. Producer SHEILA ELDRIDGE said, “As 2020 continues to challenge our faith. Whether it be COVID-19 or the unprecedented global protests denouncing police brutality and systemic racism, now more than ever it’s time for us as broadcasters to come together.

“With the theme this year for our SALUTE THEM AWARDS being “STAND IN SOULIDARITY,” we are inviting our fellow nationally syndicated radio programs to join us and create one voice to assure our community has the ‘facts’ necessary to exercise their rights to vote.”

For those interested in joining the alliance, contact ELDRIDGE here.

