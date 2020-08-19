-
More Apple Music Country Action
In addition to all of the changes at APPLE and the addition of APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY, (NET NEWS 8/19), ALL ACCESS hears that ex-radio programming veteran - WRVW/NASHVILLE, WXXL/ORLANDO, and former CAA/NASHVILLE agent MICHAEL BRYAN will oversee APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY.
EMILY PARKER, formerly PD at KGSR/AUSTIN (NET NEWS 2/26) is Exec Producer, while BREE WALKER, former APD/MD at iHEARTMEDIA Country KAJA/SAN ANTONIO, is the Music Coordinator and the host of the daily COUNTRY CAFFEINE RADIO program.
CHARLIE MORGAN is Dir./Talent Development for all three stations, APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY, APPLE MUSIC 1 and APPLE MUSIC HITS. And, radio veteran WILL "STICK ON THE RADIO" SLOTKIN is Exec. Producer/Music Coordinator for APPLE MUSIC HITS.
