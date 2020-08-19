OUTSIDE LANDS has announced a free INSIDE LANDS virtual festival for FRIDAY, AUGUST 28th and SATURDAY, AUGUST 29th, streaming exclusively on TWITCH beginning at 4p (PT). INSIDE LANDS will feature two days of archived music sets and exclusive live performances with artists interviews, features with the festival curators, and never before seen footage to celebrate the past 12 years of the BAY AREA festival.

In JUNE, OUTSIDE LANDS 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19 and next year's lineup was announced for AUGUST 6-8, 2021 (NET NEWS 6/25).

In the meantime, follow the twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands channel for updates on all things about INSIDE LANDS. All donations will benefit OUTSIDE LANDS WORKS, supporting local nonprofit music and arts education programs serving underprivileged communities in the BAY AREA. Full lineup below.

