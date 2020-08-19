-
AdsWizz AudioGO Ad Buying Platform Emerges From Public Beta
August 19, 2020 at 9:03 AM (PT)
SIRIUSXM's AdsWIZZ is bringing its AudioGO self-serve audio advertising buying platform out of public beta, adding new features including access to multiple streaming platforms in one place.
New features include ZIP-level targeting, enhanced reporting, Spanish-language content advertising, simplified campaign duplication across multiple geographies, and increased payment flexibility.
