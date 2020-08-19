-
Kirkman Broadcasting Rearranges Formats On WTMZ-A, WTMZ-F, WQSC/Charleston, SC
August 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
KIRKMAN BROADCASTING has split the simulcast of Sports WTMZ-A-F-W234CV (ESPN CHARLESTON)/CHARLESTON, SC, with WTMZ-F continuing as ESPN 98.9 and WTMZ-A-W234CV picking up the Sports format of sister WQSC-A-W253BW (98.5 THE ZONE) as 94.7 FM/910 AM THE ZONE, with a lineup mostly from FOX SPORTS RADIO and CBS SPORTS RADIO and ATLANTA BRAVES baseball.
Meanwhile, WQSC-A-W253BW has flipped to Classic Country, and remains on the CLEMSON football network.
-