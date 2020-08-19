Simulcast Splits

KIRKMAN BROADCASTING has split the simulcast of Sports WTMZ-A-F-W234CV (ESPN CHARLESTON)/CHARLESTON, SC, with WTMZ-F continuing as ESPN 98.9 and WTMZ-A-W234CV picking up the Sports format of sister WQSC-A-W253BW (98.5 THE ZONE) as 94.7 FM/910 AM THE ZONE, with a lineup mostly from FOX SPORTS RADIO and CBS SPORTS RADIO and ATLANTA BRAVES baseball.

Meanwhile, WQSC-A-W253BW has flipped to Classic Country, and remains on the CLEMSON football network.

