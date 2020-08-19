-
Warner Chappell Music Signs The 720 To Global Publishing Deal
August 19, 2020
WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed duo THE 720, comprised of BLAKE HUBBARD and JARROD INGRAM, to a global publishing deal. The duo's name pays homage to INGRAM's address in NASHVILLE's CHARLOTTE PARK neighborhood, where he and HUBBARD spent time working on rapper NF's sophomore album, "Therapy Session."
The writing/production duo has secured cuts with JIMMIE ALLEN, MATT STELL, CASSADEE POPE, LURK, KATE YORK, ERIC MCCARLEY, LISA AJAX, ANDREAS MOSS and more.
