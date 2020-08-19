Pack The Pod!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZHT (97.1 ZHT)/SALT LAKE presented their 3rd Annual Pack The Pod event, encouraging listeners to donate school supplies to the GRANITE EDUCATION FOUNDATION, which serves 67,000 UTAH children – 50% of those students who are at an economic disadvantage as well as 38% of students are below literacy benchmarks.

Partnering with CRICKET WIRELESS and MYWAY STORAGE, the ZHT team was on the scene broadcasting live (and safely distanced) in the parking lot of a local TARGET store, accepting drive-up donations. Everyone who donated on site was entered to win one of two pair of AUTOGRAPHED 'Bttns' ear buds from Will. I. Am. of the BLACK EYED PEAS.

From backpacks and binders to pens, paper and so much more, nearly 4000 items were collected in the all-day event.

KYLIE GINES, on-air talent and producer of the FRANKIE & JESS morning show on KZHT told ALL ACCESS, "We always have a great time with this promotion and love that it brings our community together, especially right now!"

