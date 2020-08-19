Supporting Police Reform

Uniting their forces, members of the music, entertainment and sports communities have released a letter supporting police reform in CALIFORNIA and urged the governor and state legislature to approve two crucial bills that would address accountability for the police.

One bill, SB 731, would establish an effective system to revoke a police officer's certification based on criminal conviction and serious misconduct and update liability rules under the state's "Bane Act," while a second, SB 776, would increase transparency and reporting in use of force incidents involving officers. Both bills are making their way through the Legislature and may be voted on the floor of the Assembly as soon as next week.

The letter, addressed to CALIFORNIA Governor GAVIN NEWSOM, Speaker ANTHONY RENDON, Assembly Public Safety Committee Chair REGGIE JONES-SAWYER, Sr., and Assembly Rules Committee Chair KEN COOLEY reads in part, "While the killing of GEORGE FLOYD inspired sustained outrage, protests, and reporting, the people of CALIFORNIA have long understood the need to properly address the actions and accountability of police. For too long, courts have undermined the intent of the State’s laws, allowing bad police officers to violate the rights of those they are meant to protect. In addition, a lack of transparency and a deficient recordation system has shielded officers who abuse their authority and tarnish the integrity of CALIFORNIA's law enforcement. We can fix this."

The full letter is below, and a full list of signatories is available here.

