Bobby Bones (Photo: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA nationally syndicated personality BOBBY BONES has resumed taping for his new television show, "Breaking Bobby Bones." The 16-part travel/adventure series from NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC and its longtime partner, BBC STUDIOS, was revealed in MAY (NET NEWS 5/21), but paused filming for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In each half-hour episode, BONES will be challenged to conquer unique jobs of hard-working Americans around the country. According to recent posts on BONES' INSTAGRAM, the first episode takes place in MONTANA. He'll be learning how to scuba dive for another episode.

