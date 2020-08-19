-
Bobby Bones Resumes Filming For 'Breaking Bobby Bones'
iHEARTMEDIA nationally syndicated personality BOBBY BONES has resumed taping for his new television show, "Breaking Bobby Bones." The 16-part travel/adventure series from NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC and its longtime partner, BBC STUDIOS, was revealed in MAY (NET NEWS 5/21), but paused filming for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In each half-hour episode, BONES will be challenged to conquer unique jobs of hard-working Americans around the country. According to recent posts on BONES' INSTAGRAM, the first episode takes place in MONTANA. He'll be learning how to scuba dive for another episode.
