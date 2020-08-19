Bundy

TONY AWARD-nominated BROADWAY star and former Country artist LAURA BELL BUNDY has signed with ONERPM for her forthcoming album, “Women Of Tomorrow,” set for release in 2021. The actress/singer previously had Country record deals with MERCURY NASHVILLE and BIG MACHINE RECORDS, and charted three Country singles in the early 2010s. But she is best known for her BROADWAY roles in “Legally Blonde The Musical,” “Hairspray” and “Wicked,” as well as parts in the TV shows “Anger Management,” “Hart Of Dixie” and “Perfect Harmony.”

The first single and video from the album, “Get It Girl, You Go,” were released YESTERDAY (8/18) to correspond with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment passage, giving women the right to vote. The single, which features SHOSHANA BEAN and ANIKA NONI ROSE, is one of several songs on the album that examine women’s issues.

"I’m so thrilled to be releasing my passion project about the female experience and gender equality with ONERPM,” said BUNDY. “They understand that this isn’t just an album, this is a soundtrack to a movement. As women raise their collective voices, this album operates as the beat backing them up."

ONERPM founder/CEO EMMANUEL ZUNZ says the album, “effortlessly blends timeless sounds with many of the pressing issues we are facing as a country and planet."

The new music will be promoted with a number of events, the first of which will be partnering with the non-profit organization WOMEN IN MUSIC (WIM,) to present an upcoming “Fireside chat” with BUNDY, moderated by ONERPM General Counsel and Head of Business Affairs JENNIFER NEWMAN SHARPE, who also serves on WIM’s Advisory Board. The date has not been announced.

