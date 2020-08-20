Coming To Mexico City

HRN MEDIA NETWORKS' ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA, a leading Spanish radio show in the UNITED STATES will become the first radio show from the U.S. to syndicate in MEXICO CITY. This SATURDAY (8/22), ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA launches on LA MEJOR 97.7/MEXICO CITY. The show is heard on more than 80 U.S. radio stations

OSWALDO DIAZ, the voice behind the ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA show commented, "I never imagined that the ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA show would be on air in any station in MEXICO, especially not in MEXICO CITY on such a popular station like LA MEJOR. To be the first U.S. radio show to broadcast in MEXICO CITY, MX is one of the highest accomplishments in my radio career."

MVS RADIO Dir./Marketing & Formats JESSIE CERVANTES added, "To watch and listen to OSWALDO DIAZ is to recognize that there is no doubt you are witnessing the greatest Spanish radio host in the U.S. To have him on âLA MEJORâ means we will dominate the radio landscape in MEXICO CITY.”

HRN MEDIA NETWORK VP/Affiliate Relations And Programming JIMMY PEREZ said, "Congratulations to ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA and the team at MVS RADIO, who made history with this syndication deal on LA MEJOR 97.7/ MEXICO CITY, MX. I’m proud to work with the most successful afternoon Spanish radio program in the U.S."

For more information on ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA, contact JIMMY PEREZ at jperez@glrnetworks.com.

