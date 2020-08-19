Jarrett

Former RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS Country KTHK (105.5 & 105.9 THE HAWK)/IDAHO FALLS, ID PD/morning host DON JARRETT has been named PD at crosstown RICH BROADCASTING Country KWFI/KWFO (96.1 & 102.1 THE WOLF). He departed KTHK in JULY after seven years with the company (NET NEWS 7/7).

"I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out with encouragement and support while I was on the beach, and of course, RICHARD MECHAM for the opportunity,” said JARRETT. “Timing is everything, and I couldn't be more excited or motivated for the challenge to take THE WOLF to the next level."

"We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to add DON to our team,” said OM JOSH TIELOR. “He's well known in the community and well connected in the industry. He brings a new level of excitement and energy to our station family."

On TUESDAY (8/18), the station posted a teaser on its FACEBOOK page that read, “Coming soon … WOLF 2.0.”

Congratulate DON at his new email address here.

« see more Net News