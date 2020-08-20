Riley Green, Tenille Townes Win

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) revealed this morning that COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s TENILLE TOWNES has won its New Female Artist of the Year award, and BMLG RECORDS’ RILEY GREEN has won New Male Artist of the Year. Both will be performing on the “55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” show, set for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th in NASHVILLE.

GREEN and TOWNES, who were chosen through ACM member voting, were surprised with the news of their wins by show host KEITH URBAN, who crashed video meetings with each of them. Watch their reactions here.

“I’ll always remember this feeling, standing here as a new artist,” said TOWNES, who won in a category that also included nominees INGRID ANDRESS, GABBY BARRETT, LINDSAY ELL and CAYLEE HAMMACK. “I feel so honored and incredibly grateful just to be a part of this Country music community that inspires me. Receiving this ACM Award feels like belief from that community, and that means so much to me.”

“When we had to come off the road back in MARCH, I wasn’t sure what the rest of 2020 would look like,” said GREEN, whose category included fellow nominees JORDAN DAVIS, RUSSELL DICKERSON, CODY JOHNSON and MORGAN WALLEN. “So much has happened in the world since then, and I’m really excited to have a moment to play music again. My grandfathers’ love for Country music is what led me to this moment, and I have to dedicate this award to them. Thank you to everyone who believes in my music enough to let this boy from ALABAMA get to share his songs like this.”

“This year’s New Artists have experienced astounding success already, and the ACADEMY feels honored to be able to present them with their first ACM Award win,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “We hope this is a memory that they will carry with them as their careers continue to thrive. A huge congratulations to all of this year’s well-deserving nominees, and a special thank you to the artists’ teams who helped the ACADEMY pull off the surprise, especially our host KEITH URBAN for making this moment monumental. We can’t wait to see RILEY and TENILLE on the ‘55th ACM AWARDS’ stage on SEPTEMBER 16th!”

The “55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” will air live from 8-11p (ET) on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS ALL ACCESS. It will broadcast from three iconic Country music venues: the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, RYMAN AUDITORIUM and the BLUEBIRD CAFE.

