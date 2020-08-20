Kaye

Highlights of MARK KAYE's talk show on COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE will be televised on conservative cable news network NEWSMAX TV.

Video clips from KAYE's weekday show will air SATURDAYS on the cable network, which also streams online. The television version will also include exclusive behind-the-scenes "vlog-style" clips.

KAYE also hosts mornings on WOKV sister Top 40 WAPE.

