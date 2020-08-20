KOSI Cares

BONNEVILLE AC KOSI (KOSI 101.1)/DENVER has responded to their listeners, and will assist family back to school needs by unveiling its CHROMEBOOK FOR KIDS campaign. Starting today (8/20), KOSI will be giving away three CHROMEBOOKS each weekday. With the nationwide shortage of devices, KOSI's goal is to help out by getting some much needed CHROMEBOOKS into the hands of families in their local communities.

KOSI PD JIM LAWSON tells ALL ACCESS, “With the demands and sacrifices our local teachers, parents and students are facing this fall, we felt we needed to do what we could to help ease the burden on them.”

