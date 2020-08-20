Lynn

In the wake of the departures of RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Country WQMX/AKRON PD/afternoon host KEN STEEL and MD/Promotions Dir. JODY WHEATLEY earlier this week (NET NEWS 8/17), OM JEFF LYNN has added PD duties at the station. He will retain his PD duties for MODERN AC sister station WNWV (jenY 107.3)/CLEVELAND.

LYNN will be assisted at WQMX by SARAH KAY, the station’s morning co-host who was promoted to APD in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/24). In addition, sister Classic Rock WONE/AKRON evening personality CRAIG MICHAELS adds afternoon drive duties at WQMX, and RUBBER CITY/CLEVELAND Promotion Dir. LOGAN RICE adds those responsibilities for WQMX as well.

