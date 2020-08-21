Bradley Cooper (Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock)

Reminiscent of the 93/KHJ billboards QUENTIN TARANTINO put up for the driving scenes in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" to recreate the late '60s, several similar ones were spotted in L.A.'s SAN FERNANDO VALLEY touting long-defunct classic rocker "KMET Rocks the Valley."

The billboards, put up by CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR are indeed, props for a film being shot by PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON about the VALLEY in the '70, returning to his home turf as seen in "Magnolia," "Inherent Vice," ""Boogie Knights" and "Punch Drunk Love."

The film, set to star BRADLEY COOPER, is 'about a high school student who is a successful child actor. The movie is currently in pre-production, but is scheduled to start filming next year.

