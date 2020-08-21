Bishop Briggs

BISHOP BRIIGS has been tapped by MAKE UP FOR EVER as the worldwide face of their new ROUGE ARTIST CAMPAIGN. The collaboration launches with different characters to embody different kinds of beauty and gender: 11 girls and boys, artists and performers, who represent the brand’s core values of "inclusivity, empowerment, boldness, creativity, self-expression and generosity.:

In the video that kicks off the campaign, BISHOP BRIGGS takes on QUEEN's "We Will Rock You" turning the song into an anthem for a new modern femininity. The track is also being released via ISLAND RECORDS across all platforms.

