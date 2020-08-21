Debuts Today

Environmental activist ERIN BROCKOVICH is hosting a new podcast for PODCASTONE. "SUPERMAN'S NOT COMING WITH ERIN BROCKOVICH," a companion to BROCKOVICH's book of the same name being published by PANTHEON on TUESDAY (8/25) and described in a press release as "celebrat(ing) everyday people who realize that they had to rise up and join the fight." debuts TODAY (8/21). Guests will include actress ELLEN PAGE, social scientist INGRID WALDRON, former Sen. BARBARA BOXER (D-CA), Rep. DAN KILDEE (D-MI), and more.

PODCASTONE CEO PETER MORRIS said, "In a year that has seen the biggest movements for social justice, policy reform and activism in modern times, 'SUPERMAN'S NOT COMING' is set to give audiences the type of podcast they've been demanding and yearning for. Our partnership with ERIN BROCKOVICH, the pioneer of accountability-crusading, is going to set the tone for revolutionary programming across podcast networks."

BROCKOVICH added, "My life's work has been to inspire and empower people to use their voices to stop injustice. 'SUPERMAN'S NOT COMING' isn't about me, it's about the local heroes who are making a difference and together with PODCASTONE we're going to help make their voices heard."

