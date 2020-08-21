Moore

Songwriter JAMIE MOORE has extended his deal with BIG LOUD PUBLISHING, effective immediately. MOORE first joined BIG LOUD's roster in 2016 (NET NEWS 1/26/17), and is known for co-writing #1 hits including FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's "May We All" and MORGAN WALLEN'S "Chasin' You." He has also had cuts from TIM MCGRAW, BLAKE SHELTON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, CHRIS LANE, TOBYMAC and others.

“JAMIE is one of those songwriters that any publishing house would be more than happy to have on their team,” said CEO/partner of BIG LOUD, SETH ENGLAND. “Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed his talent firsthand and are so honored to have him a part of our BIG LOUD PUBLISHING family.”

“I’m grateful for the drive, passion, and determination of this BIG LOUD PUBLISHING team,” said MOORE. “There are a lot of great things on the horizon. Let’s go!”

