Helping Provide School Supplies

SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC, T-MOBILE and METRO BY T-MOBILE are working together for a BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE-THRU event on SATURDAY, AUGUST 29. Urban WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ), Top 40/Rhythmic WHZT ((HOT 98.1) and Alternative WJMZ-HD2 (X98.5)/GREENVILLE will be giving away 1,000 bags stuffed with school supplies while supplies last at a local CHIC-FIL-A.

WJMZ middays TONE HOLLYWOOD, WHZT morning teamers DEX and BARBIE T and X98.5 middays SHANELL will be onsite helping to distribute the school supply bags.

« see more Net News