KC Is Leaving Morning Show

PAMAL (ALBANY) BROADCASTING Country WKLI (100.9 THE CAT)/ALBANY has a morning show opening coming up as KRISTINA CARLYLE (KC) from the KC AND KELLY morning show steps down. She will be joining another station, which has not yet been announced. Her last day at THE CAT will be FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th.

WKLI PD JON REILLY has begun the search for KC's successor, who will be paired on air with current co-host PETE KELLY. Can you relate to 18-44 year-old women and know the difference between a shift and a show? Maybe this gig is for you. Can you organize daily prep, and develop creative and topical ideas? Are you amazing with social media and blogging? Send your stuff now.

Apply with a note, audio, resume and social media and web links to REILLY at jreilly@albanybroadcasting.com.

