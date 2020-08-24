Radio Deal

When the HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS join the AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE next season in their temporary home at ORLEANS ARENA as the VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS' top minor league affiliate, their games will air on LOTUS Sports KLAV-A (1230 THE GAME)/LAS VEGAS under a multi-year deal including 30-minute pre-game and post-game shows, a weekly "insider" show, and other programming.

The team is moving from SAN ANTONIO, where it played for 18 years as the RAMPAGE, and is building a 6,000 seat arena in suburban HENDERSON; its temporary home, where the old LAS VEGAS WRANGLERS minor league franchise played, is literally down the street from the parent club's T-MOBILE ARENA. KLAV sister Sports KKGK-A-K255CT (FOX SPORTS RADIO LAS VEGAS) airs the VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS games.

"LOTUS BROADCASTING has been with the VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS from the very start," said VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS Pres. KERRY BUBOLZ. "From the Expansion Draft to our historic first season to the unprecedented times we're currently in, LOTUS BROADCASTING has proven to be an exceptional partner for the GOLDEN KNIGHTS through it all. We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership by naming them the official radio partner of the HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS and look forward to the meaningful content they'll provide to listeners."

"We are so excited to expand our partnership with the VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS to include the HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS," said LOTUS LAS VEGAS GM NATALIE MARSH. "The sports landscape in Southern NEVADA has grown and we are proud and honored to grow with it. We look forward to bringing the listeners coverage of the HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS on 1230 THE GAME."

