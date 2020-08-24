Yoakam (Photo: s_buckley/Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to Country star, SIRIUSXM radio host and actor DWIGHT YOAKAM, who welcomed his first child at age 63 with his wife, EMILY JOYCE. Their son, DALTON LOREN, was born on SUNDAY, AUGUST 16th, and revealed by his social media team five days later.

PEOPLE.com reports that “the birth comes just months after the couple married in an intimate SANTA MONICA ceremony [in MARCH] ahead of the CORONAVIRUS pandemic.” The couple has been together since 2010.

