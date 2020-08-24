-
BTS Blows Up YouTube Record For Most Views In First 24 Hours Of 'Dynamite' Video
As global superstars BTS and COLUMBIA RECORDS take the new single "Dynamtie" to radio for impact week (8/24-25), YOUTUBE reports that the music video for “Dynamite” grabbed 101.1 million views after 24 hours of its release.
"This marks the most views for a music video in its first 24 hours on YOUTUBE. The video also set a new all-time record for the biggest music video premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release."
"Dynamite" has also topped the iTUNES charts in 104 regions as well as SPOTIFY’s “Global Top 50” chart, a first for any KOREAN act. Look for "Dynamite" to be performed live for the first time at the MTV VMAs on AUGUST 30 (EDT).
