'Dynamite' Video Blows Up Huge (photo: Photo: Big Hit Entertainment)

As global superstars BTS and COLUMBIA RECORDS take the new single "Dynamtie" to radio for impact week (8/24-25), YOUTUBE reports that the music video for “Dynamite” grabbed 101.1 million views after 24 hours of its release.

"This marks the most views for a music video in its first 24 hours on YOUTUBE. The video also set a new all-time record for the biggest music video premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release."

"Dynamite" has also topped the iTUNES charts in 104 regions as well as SPOTIFY’s “Global Top 50” chart, a first for any KOREAN act. Look for "Dynamite" to be performed live for the first time at the MTV VMAs on AUGUST 30 (EDT).

