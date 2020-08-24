Deal With RZA

HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED has announced that it has acquired 50% of the worldwide copyright interest and writers share in the song catalogue of immensely successful WU-TANG CLAN member ROBERT ‘RZA’ DIGGS, comprising 814 songs.

DIGGS has co-written and produced almost all of Wu-Tang Clan’s albums, as well as many of the solo albums released by the group’s members, RZA is widely regarded as one of the greatest producers of all time.

HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED AND THE FAMILY (MUSIC) LIMITED Founder MERCK MERCURIADIS said: “RZA and THE WU TANG CLAN did not invent Hip Hop but they took it from being fun to something that represented a true reflection of what the streets, and being black in AMERICA was really like. They were and are the most authentic band and brand in Hip Hop and it all starts with RZA’s vision, his songs and his struggle, manifested in music, that could show the entire world what was really going on. He is now globally recognized as a true renaissance man of Hip Hop and most would argue that he is the goat.”

RZA added, “I wear various hats in my artistic expressions but the one that has been so deeply reflective of my life’s journey is my songwriting. I’m honoured to partner up with MERCK and the HIPGNOSIS team to usher my songs into an exciting future.”

