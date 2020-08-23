Justin Townes Earle (photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the untimely passing of award-winning Americana singer-songwriter JUSTIN TOWNES EARLE. He was 38, and the son of famed Country music star STEVE EARLE.

A posting on JUSTIN's' FACEBOOK page read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend JUSTIN. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys." His record label, NEW WEST, also confirmed his passing to THE TENNESSEAN on SUNDAY night.

EARLE was the winner of the AMERICANA MUSIC HONORS & AWARDS 2009 New And Emerging Artist Of The Year in 2009. And in 2011 won Song Of The Year for "Harlem River Blues."

No cause of death was given, thought EARLE did have a past history with drug addiction.

