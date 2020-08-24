Atlanta

RADIO ONE Inspiration WPZE (PRAISE 102.5)/ATLANTA won its fifth STELLAR AWARD last night for “Major Market Gospel Station of the Year.” WPZE is the only Gospel station to have won the award this many times.

OM/PD DEREK HARPER said, "We have an amazing team here at WPZE and this STELLAR AWARD is a testament to their consistency and dedication to the Gospel community. Thank you to DON JACKSON and the STELLAR AWARDS committee for this honor."

RVP/GM TIM DAVIES added, "Providing inspiration especially during a pandemic and social unrest is fulfilling in itself but winning five times as the best major market station in the country is icing on the cake."

The 35th Anniversary STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS show aired on BET and BET HER as a two-hour virtual event. The award show will be seen again in 210 markets via syndication AUGUST 29-SEPTEMBER 27. (NET NEWS 8/24)

