CRAIG CARTON's journey on the comeback trail is underway, but, first, the former ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK morning co-host has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy to address $9.4 million in debt.

CARTON filed a voluntary petition for bankruptcy on FRIDAY (8/21) in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for NEW JERSEY, listing total liabilities of $9,433,258 with monthly income of $4,333 from employment with STREET SMART VIDEO in NEW YORK and monthly expenses of $35,932; he claims assets of $981,675. Among his liabilities are $4,835,186 in restitution to the victims of the fraudulent ticket scheme for which he was convicted, $602,843 owed to casino operator INVERSIONES Y ENTRETENIMIENTO PC, $490,060 owed to resort owner BROOKFIELD HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES LLC, $385,000 owed to the SUGARHOUSE CASINO in PHILADELPHIA, and $350,649 owed to AMERICAN EXPRESS.

Rumors of CARTON's return to WFAN have been circulating since his recent early release from prison. A documentary on CARTON's rise and fall will air on HBO on OCTOBER 7th.

