Clarke & Seymore

MIAMI based Digital 100 HIP HOP AND RNB FM have tapped the team of ALLISON SEYMOUR and MARC CLARKE for afternoons. Most recently they were PM drive for HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON DC.

CEO/PD LORENZO “ICE-TEA" THOMAS said, "The professionalism, credibility, and consistency they bring, will give our weekday lineup a great deal of versatility as they take over afternoons from 3-7p (ET).

"I feel like I have been reunited with a couple of long-lost family members, and it's turn up time on 100 HIP HOP AND RNB FM."

SEYMORE added, "I've always enjoyed doing the show with MARC, and this platform is so exciting. To be a part of an all-star lineup with new technology, the whole world can hear is amazing."

Her career includes anchoring FOX 5 DC WTTG-TV/WASHINGTON DC Morning News “GOOD DAY DC” for 21 years. In addition she's worked at WBNG-TV/BINGHAMTON, NY, WXXA -TV/ALBANY, NY, and is an inductee of SCRIPPS HOWARD SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM HALL OF FAME at HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

CLARKE’s resume includes Urban AC WNBM (RADIO 103.9)/NEW YORK, WERQ (92 Q)/BALTIMORE, and “THE MARC CLARKE TV SHOW” at WUTB-TV Channel 24/BALTIMORE.

The media couple have also been married to each other for over twenty years.

