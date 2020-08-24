Reach Media & 300 Entertainment

RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA’s syndicated show THE MORNING HUSTLE and 300 ENTERTAINMENT have created THE SONG" CONTEST music competition.

The prize is $5,000 cash and a distribution deal for the song on all streaming platforms including APPLE MUSIC, GOOGLE PLAY, and SPOTIFY. Deadline for entry is SEPTEMBER 7th.

The contest is being sponsored by MCDONALD'S BLACK AND POSITIVELY GOLDEN initiative and is offering up-and-coming independent artists an opportunity to create an anthem that addresses the current climate in the country.

RADIO ONE VP/Programming COLBY TYNER said, “We are excited to hear from the great talent that exists across the country as we seek to find "THE SONG." This is the perfect moment for a new anthem. Our community needs to hear a voice of acknowledgment and encouragement, and RADIO ONE can be a vehicle for that expression."

MORNING HUSTLE Co-host HEADKRACK added, "Hip Hop has always been a platform that gave a voice to the voiceless, and we felt it was time for voices to be given a chance to be heard."

300 ENTERTAINMENT CEO KEVIN LILES said, “We are looking for that special song that makes you feel a certain way and makes us proud.”

Contest participants must be unsigned artists with original music that addresses the country’s current issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, police brutality, the economy, and racial injustice and unrest.

The panel of judges, which includes 300 ENTERTAINMENT CEO KEVIN LILES, will select the winner based on the song's message, originality, quality, and composition.

The winner will be announced on SEPTEMBER 25th and will be featured in an unplugged performance on YOUTUBE provided by 300 ENTERTAINMENT.

To learn more about "THE SONG" CONTEST or submit a song visit here.

