SOUND MANAGEMENT Hot AC WNDV (U93)/SOUTH BEND, IN names AARON "GOOSE" SELLER PD. SELLER is also co-hosting the morning show with JODEE WOODS. SELLER and WOODS form U93 MORNINGS WITH GOOSE AND JODEE.

SELLER is also PD at sister station Classic Hits WYET (CLASSIC HITS 102.3).

