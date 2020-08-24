Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 17-23, 2020 shows the NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC AND SAFETY ADMINISTRATION taking the top spot away from PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE, while promos for iHEARTRADIO and its podcasts took four of the top 10 slots.

The top 10:

NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC AND SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (last week #20, 50249 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#1; 50218) THE PIKETON MASSACRE (#3; 45459) THE PETE & SEBASTIAN SHOW (#4; 43696) GEICO (#6: 40756) iHEARTRADIO (#8; 39960) THE HOME DEPOT (#22, 38791) AUTOZONE (#17, 36561) INDEED (#9; 36550) SENECA'S 100 WOMEN TO HEAR (new; 33713)

