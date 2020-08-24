iHeart Partnership

Former Speaker of the House NEWT GINGRICH's "GINGRICH 360" production company is launching four new shows through the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. GINGRICH is bringing his existing "NEWT'S WORLD" podcast to the network and has debuted "ROB SMITH IS PROBLEMATIC," hosted by whom the network dubs "AMERICA's favorite gay, Black, conservative Veteran." Coming in SEPTEMBER is another show, "OUTLOUD WITH GIANNO CALDWELL." The partnership between GINGRICH 360 and iHEART aims to build a slate of shows featuring Millennial and Gen-Z conservatives.

“I enjoy the personal connection and immediacy of podcasting,” said GINGRICH. “I am excited to expand the GINGRICH 360 brand with iHeart to develop and produce series with millennial, African American, Hispanic, and Gen Z voices. They will help define and lead the next generation of Americans as we overcome challenges and find new opportunities.”

“We are passionate about finding authentic talent and building connections with the audience,” said GINGRICH 360 Pres./CEO DEBBIE ADLER MYERS. “Taking these brands to other platforms through the iHEART marketing machine to help expand audiences is a targeted way to get these important voices heard.”

