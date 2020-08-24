Additional Grant

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING is giving the PUBLIC MEDIA JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION EDITOR CORPS an additional $61,000 grant to fund continued operations. The EDITOR CORPS, launched in APRIL with funding from NPR, PRX, and the KNIGHT FOUNDATION and bolstered by later additional CPB funding, provides public media newsrooms editing assistance, reflecting increased need during the pandemic and the national reaction to the GEORGE FLOYD killing and the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement.

“2020 has proved to be a news year like no other, and the PMJA Editor Corps quickly became a lifeline for public media newsrooms, helping them provide high-quality coverage of breaking news,” said CPB SVP/Journalism and Radio KATHY MERRITT. “CPB is pleased to provide the funding to continue this program supporting public media journalism at this important time.”

“As the election season heats up, we are thrilled and grateful that CPB has agreed to help us continue to offer this important assistance to stations through the end of the year,” said PMJA Exec. Dir. TERRY GILDEA. “We’ve received excellent feedback from both editors serving in the CORPS and stations that have used this service. We are excited to get the editors back to work .... We’ve assigned editors to help with talk show prep, newscast editing, spot news editing and feature editing. The program is open to any station that needs help -- small or large, urban or rural.”

