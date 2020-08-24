Sues Trump Administration

TIKTOK plans to defend itself against the TRUMP Administration executive order that would ban the CHINESE video app in the U.S. unless it can find an AMERICAN buyer in 45 days, according to CNN.

TIKTOK’S parent company, BYTEDANCE stated, “Even though we strongly disagree with the [TRUMP] administration’s concerns, for nearly a year we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution. What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses."

The TRUMP Administration is moving against CHINESE companies it says is gathering information on U.S. networks and consumers under the guise of supplying a popular short form video app. TRUMP said TIKTOK “continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the UNITED STATES.

