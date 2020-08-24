New Hosts, Shows

Sports betting media network VSiN is adding new shows and personalities to its lineup, which airs via SIRIUSXM, TUNEIN, and in syndication via the BETR NETWORK as well as on TV through several regional cable sports networks.

The changes, effective SEPTEMBER 7th include adding former NFL receiver and UNLV broadcaster and current LOTUS Sports KRLV-A (RAIDER NATION RADIO 920 AM)/LAS VEGAS morning co-host MIKE PRITCHARD and sports gambling expert and WESTGATE RESORTS SuperContest 2015 winner JAMES SALINAS as co-hosts of "BETTING ACROSS AMERICA"; former NBC SPORTS RADIO "THE DAILY LINE" co-host TIM MURRAY joining VSiN as a weekend anchor on "BETTING ACROSS AMERICA" and co-host of the new "THE PRE-GAME SHOW"; and NFL NETWORK reporter DANIELLE ALVARI added to "MY GUYS IN THE DESERT" with MATT YOUMANS and BRENT MUSBURGER.

“VSiN has experienced incredible growth over the past 18 months, significantly expanding distribution, advertising sales, and industry partnerships, while enhancing our product across channels,” said VSiN Founder/CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “We’re excited to build on that momentum by launching new shows and introducing new talent. This new programming will allow us to cover sports books around the country and provide unique and valuable insights to our growing audience of sports bettors.



“Over the past three years, we’ve built a team of sports betting experts unmatched in the industry and we’re thrilled to further strengthen our roster this FALL. Adding this talent to an already impressive team gives our audience the opportunity to hear from the most knowledgeable well-connected voices in the industry. There’s frankly nowhere to get more credible and entertaining sports betting information than VSiN.”

