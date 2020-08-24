Consent Decrees

The FCC has reached more Consent Decrees with station licensees resolving public file violations involving failure to upload political ad requests to the files.

Agreeing to the decrees this time were MITCHELL COMMUNITY BROADCAST COMPANY, INC. (AC WPHZ (LITE FM 102.5)/ORLEANS-BEDFORD, IN); AD-VENTURE MEDIA, INC. (News-Talk WBIW-A and Oldies WQRK (SUPER OLDIES 105.5)/BEDFORD, IN); LAFAYETTE BROADCASTING CO., INC. (Country WLCT (COUNTRY 102.1) and Southern Gospel WEEN-A (SOLID GOSPEL 1460)/LAFAYETTE, TN); FLEUR DE LIS BROADCASTING, INC. (Oldies WTIX-F/GALLIANO-NEW ORLEANS, LA); MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Classic Rock WABX and AC WIKY-F/EVANSVILLE, IN and Top 40 WSTO (HOT 96)/OWENSBORO, KY-EVANSVILLE, IN); PRINCETON BROADCASTING CO., INC. (News-Talk WRAY-A and Country WRAY-F/PRINCETON, IN); and ROSE ANN MARX (Americana KBON/MAMOU-LAFAYETTE, LA). The licensees, as in other recent cases, are not being fined but are agreeing to develop and adhere to strict compliance plans.

