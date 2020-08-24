Fundraiser

The first ever CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO DAY, a fundraiser on 13 public radio stations statewide, is now set for AUGUST 27th. The event will air on SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES; SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES; KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO; SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KPBS/SAN DIEGO; PACIFICA Variety KPFK/LOS ANGELES; CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN/NORTHRIDGE-LOS ANGELES; CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-F/THOUSAND OAKS; and VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KVPR/FRESNO.

Also airing the fundraiser will be CAL STATE MONTEREY BAY News-Talk KAZU/PACIFIC GROVE-MONTEREY; MENDOCINO COUNTY PUBLIC BROADCASTING Variety KZYX/PHILO; NORTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC MEDIA Variety KRCB-F/WINDSOR; KCBX INC. Variety KCBX (CENTRAL COAST PUBLIC RADIO)/SAN LUIS OBISPO; and CAL STATE LONG BEACH/GLOBAL JAZZ, INC. Jazz KKJZ (K-JAZZ 88.1)/LONG BEACH-LOS ANGELES, along with repeaters and translators for several of the stations.

A joint statement from the stations said, “At a time when our country is divided over so many issues, working with our fellow stations for CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO DAY is an opportunity for public media to lead by example and demonstrate the power that unity can bring to our communities, showing how our cohesive efforts can go so much further than those divided. For millions of listeners, CALIFORNIA's network of public radio stations is a daily source for fact-based news and information; a means of discovering their next favorite artist; a consistent melody of voices and music to underscore daily activities; and most importantly, a community they can trust. Public radio is not beholden to stockholders or corporate interests; it is accountable to the people. But without the support of our listeners, we could be at great risk. We hope Californians will join together with us to help boost this critical service and share their love for public radio.”

« see more Net News