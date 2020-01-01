New Deal With RMLC

SESAC and the RADIO MUSIC LICENSE COMMITTEE (RMLC) have reached agreement on a new license retroactive to JANUARY 1, 2019 and running through DECEMBER 31, 2022, keeping the rates and terms the same from the previous license term, including a blanket license fee of 0.2557% of net revenue and an all-talk rate of 0.0575% of revenue. The terms cover over-the-air broadcasts, simulcast streams, and HD signals.

SESAC Pres./COO KELLI TURNER said, “As a performing rights organization, we remain focused on bringing value to our songwriters and publishers -- which has become increasingly important during these uncertain times. We appreciate the RMLC’s cooperation to once again reach an agreement that will enhance the livelihoods of the creative community.”

RMLC Chairman and SALEM MEDIA GROUP CEO ED ATSINGER said, “We are pleased to carry forward the terms of the prior agreement with SESAC, which is an efficient path forward for both sides in a music licensing landscape that has become increasingly complex.”

« back to Net News